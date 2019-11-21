On Wednesday, November 20, the 2020 Grammy Award nominations took the world by storm. Despite not receiving a nomination, Halsey still kept her head held high. She took to Twitter responding to fans and told them not to waste their energy being upset over something that doesn’t really matter.

“My fans please do not waste your anger or frustration,” she wrote. “I see a lot of you are upset. Of course I’m sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You’re here. I’m here. And everything is gonna stay exactly the same and ‘Without Me’ is still a super tight, record breaking song.”

In another tweet, she congratulated all the nominees and criticized The Recording Academy for snubbing some artists that she considers friends.

Congrats to the nominees,” she said. “So much great music nominated this year. Definitely see a lot of my friends and colleagues missing from the [nominees] lists, but the music speaks! This is how it goes every year right?”

The 25-year-old seemed to receive social media backlash from BTS‘ fanbase after she failed to explicitly address which “friends and colleagues” she was referring to. So, Halsey went back to Twitter and acknowledged the K-pop band’s snub while also admitting that she wasn’t surprised due to the nature of the music industry.

“Deleting and ignoring all negativity,” she wrote. “BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren’t acknowledged. The US is so far behind on the whole movement. The time will come.”

As fans know, the singer became total BFFs with BTS after they first met in 2017. Since then, they’ve stayed super close and Halsey is always supporting their music on social media. They even collaborated on the song “Boy With Luv” together and further solidified their awesome friendship, so it’s no surprise that she’s sticking up for them after lack of Grammy nominations.

