Halsey and Avan Jogia being together just makes sense. The “Colors” singer and Victorious alum first sparked romance rumors on a date night in September 2023, via Page Six. Since then, the pair have “hard-launched” their relationship via Instagram wearing matching Halloween costumes! Keep reading to see their rumored relationship timeline.

ICYMI, Halsey posted Instagram photos of herself with Avan not once, but twice, in October 2023. The first photo was of the two posed together while matching in black leather fits. Then, two days later, Halsey posted a photo of herself dressed as a mermaid for Halloween, with Avan seemingly matching and wearing a pirate outfit.

Prior to her rumored romance with Avan, Halsey was dating music producer Alev Aydin for around 4 years until their breakup in April 2023. The ex-couple share one son together named Ender, who was born in July 2021.

During an interview with Allure in July 2021, Halsey, who uses she/they pronoun, explained that it took the former flames awhile to start dating because she “liked him so much.”

“He was writing a movie about my life, a biopic, so we spent a lot of time together,” she began. “One night we went somewhere really public together. As we were leaving, I got swallowed by a mob of paparazzi and fans and people wanting me to sign vinyls and whatever else. It was all very dramatic, like a movie scene. I looked over my shoulder and he’s being pushed away from the mob and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t even say goodbye!’ I remember sitting in the car and being like, ‘I can never see him again. I like him too much to ruin his life and drag him into all this craziness,’” the singer recalled. “He swiftly reminded me I was being super melodramatic and he was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s not that big of a deal.’”

For his part, Avan was last romantically linked to Cleopatra Coleman, as the two first started dating in September 2017. However, Cleopatra and Avan sparked breakup rumors in 2021 after unfollowing one another on Instagram. The Nickelodeon alum also dated Set It Up actress Zoey Deutch for five years from 2012 to 2017. Even after their breakup, it looks like the pair are still on good terms as they even played love interests in 2019’s Zombieland: Double Tap.

Click through our gallery to see Halsey and Avan’s relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.