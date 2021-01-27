Throughout her time in the spotlight, Halsey has been linked to some pretty famous faces. The songstress first stepped onto the music scene in 2012, and since then, fans have wanted to know every detail about her love life.

Most fans know that she dated G-Eazy for a little over a year before calling it quits, but she’s actually been linked to some other Hollywood stars over the years! It’s been reported that Halsey was romantically involved with Evan Peters, Yungblud, Cara Delevingne, Lido, Matt Healy and more in the past. The Manic singer opened up about her past experience with love in her debut poetry book I Would Leave Me If I Could, released in November 2020.

Months later, in January 2021, she went public with her and Alev Aydin‘s relationship, and announced that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together. “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” he commented on her pregnancy announcement Instagram post. She wrote back, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

To celebrate her newfound love, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and break down her love life from start to finish, including her current relationship status, past boyfriends and everything in between! Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to everyone Halsey has ever dated and what went down between them.

