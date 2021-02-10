When it comes to finding love, Emma Roberts is no stranger to the dating scene! Over the years, the Nickelodeon alum has been romantically linked to some pretty famous faces.

In March 2019, things between the former Unfabulous actress and fellow Hollywood star Garrett Hedlund started to get serious. Then, in December 2020, the couple welcomed their first baby — a son named Rhodes Robert — together, and they’re still going strong.

Prior to finding longtime love with the Tron: Legacy actor, Emma appeared to have dated some of her costars, including Alex Pettyfer, Chord Overstreet and, most notably, Evan Peters. She was also linked to Dathan Kuppin and Christopher Hines in the past.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” the American Horror Story actress told Cosmopolitan in May 2019 about why she keeps her love life out of the public eye. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment.”

Despite trying to keep her past and present romances under wraps, fans still love to do some major digging when it comes to her relationship status. Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Emma’s love life and dating history!

