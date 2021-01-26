He’s here, and he’s adorable! Emma Roberts welcomed her first son, Rhodes Robert, with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December 2020, and has been sharing pictures with her social media followers ever since.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the Scream Queens alum captioned an Instagram post introducing the baby boy to the world, calling him “our bright light.”

A few weeks after news broke that Emma and Garrett had welcomed a son following the Christmas holiday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that “both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well.” The actress confirmed her pregnancy with an August 2020 Instagram post two months after Us Weekly reported that she and the Tron: Legacy actor were gearing up to become parents. Throughout her entire pregnancy, Emma shared tons of photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

“To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful,” she told Cosmopolitan about her pregnancy in the December 2020 issue. “Then again, some days I feel like I’m being hijacked by something.”

Now that the baby is finally here, fans can only hope Emma continues sharing photos as Rhodes grows up. Scroll through our gallery to see every picture of the actress’ newborn so far.

