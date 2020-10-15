All the Photos of Emma Roberts’ Growing Baby Bump’

Ever since Emma Roberts confirmed that she’s expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, the former Nickelodeon star has not been shy when it comes to showing off her growing bump.

Not only did the actress, 29, show off her stunning style on Instagram while posing at her baby shower on October 4, but the actress cradled her stomach, too.

She first confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram on August 30.

“Me … and my two favorite guys,” she captioned her post.

Emma’s social media announcement came two months after Us Weekly first confirmed that the Unfabulous alum and her longtime boyfriend, 36, were gearing up to become parents. At the time, a source close to the pair told the publication that they were “surprised, shocked and happy at the same time” over the baby news.

Another insider revealed to the outlet in July that the couple knew the baby’s gender but that “they hadn’t picked out any names yet.”

Now that the mom-to-be is posting pics of her bun in the oven all over Instagram, J-14 rounded up all the best snaps of Emma’s baby bump and pregnancy style! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown.

