Five years ago, fans were introduced to one of the most iconic characters of all time, Chanel Oberlin, when Scream Queens first premiered on September 22, 2015. After two seasons and 23 episodes, the FOX show came to its bittersweet end, but that hasn’t stopped fans (or the cast members) from wanting a reboot.

Scream Queens starred Emma Roberts, Skyler Samuels, Lea Michele, Glen Powell, Abigail Breslin, Ariana Grande, Keke Palmer and Billie Lourd. It followed the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority at the fictional Wallace University after their house becomes the target of a mysterious murderer, the Red Devil. From its iconic lines — often served by one of the Chanels — to the seriously envy-worthy fashion, this show was unlike any other and over the years has gained a pretty major following.

Creator Ryan Murphy sparked reboot rumors and spilled some tea about getting the Chanels back together when talking to Deadline in November 2019.

“I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it,” he said when asked about bringing the show back. “Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michele said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we’d all do it. I think we’re waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu.”

In honor of Scream Queens‘ five-year anniversary, J-14 broke down exactly what the cast has been up to since the show aired its final episode in 2016 — scroll through our gallery to find out.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.