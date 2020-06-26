Congratulations are in order for Billie Lourd! The Scream Queens star is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Austen Rydell after three years together, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

On Thursday, June 25, Austin took to Instagram and announced the exciting news to followers. He also shared a series of sweet snaps that showed the couple throughout the years.

“She said, ‘YES!’ (Actually she said, ‘Duhhh’) but I guess that’s even better than yes?!?” he captioned the photos. Billie has not yet shared the news on social media.

As fans know, the pair’s engagement comes just a few months after Austin called Billie the “best girl in the world” on Valentine’s Day.

“I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us! We’re hangin with the Redwoods today,” he said back in February.

For those who missed it, Billie and Austin reconnected back in 2017 after having dated a few years before that. Rumors first started swirling that they got back together in October 2017, when Austin was spotted alongside Billie and her family on a trip to Norway to celebrate the anniversary of her mom, Carrie Fisher‘s death. The iconic Star Wars actress and her mom, Debbie Reynolds (Billie’s grandmother) passed away within days of each other after Christmas in 2016.

At the time, Billie was in a longterm relationship with Taylor Lautner. Her former Scream Queens costar was there for Billie just after losing her mom and grandma, but after less than a year of dating, they reportedly split in July 2017, with a source telling People Magazine at the time, “They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly. She’s really focused on her work right now.” Billie removed all their photos together on Instagram.

Now, the actress seems to be happier than ever with her new man. Especially now that there are wedding bells in their future. Congratulations to the happy couple!

