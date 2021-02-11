Ever since Taylor Lautner was propelled into the spotlight, there’s been one question on fans’ minds, and that is — is the swoon-worthy actor single? Between his adorable personality, hilarious sense of humor, breathtaking smile and amazing body, he’s pretty much stolen everyone’s hearts by now, so it’s only natural that fans are curious about his love life.

Hate to break it to you, but the hunky actor is a taken man! Prior to his relationship with longtime love Taylor Dome, the Twilight star was linked to a ton of girls over the years! There has been rumors that he’s been in relationships with Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Lily Collins, Ashley Benson, Olivia Holt, Billie Lourd and more.

But what exactly went down between them? Why did they break up? Who else did he date? And is he seeing anyone at the moment? Not to worry because J-14 is breaking it all down for you. We went ahead and made a complete guide to the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl alum’s love life, including his current relationship status, past romances and everything in between. Buckle up because boy, has it been a wild ride!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everyone Taylor has ever dated and what went down between them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.