The end of an era! After 15 years on the air, Supernatural is coming to an end on Thursday, November 19.

Starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, the CW show premiered in 2005 and immediately became a fan favorite. The series followed brothers Sam and Dean Winchester who grew up hunting monsters (think vampires, werewolves and demons). When their dad went missing, the boys found themselves looking for him while keeping the world safe from everything that goes bump in the night. Now, the brothers Winchester are all grown up and saying goodbye to the characters they played for a major portion of their lives.

To celebrate the show’s final episode, J-14 decided to take a major walk down memory lane and uncover all the celebs fans forgot were on Supernatural. As it turns out, a lot of famous faces actually appeared on the spooky series. Ashley Benson, Cory Monteith, Finn Wolfhard, Calum Worthy and more were in guest starring or recurring roles. Now, fans know these stars from all of their other accomplishments, but everyone gets their start somewhere!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebs you forgot guest-starred in Supernatural and who they played.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.