When That’s So Raven premiered on January 17, 2003, fans were immediately obsessed with the throwback series. Jump-starting the careers of Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey and Anneliese van der Pol, the show followed a teenager named Raven who has the ability to see into the future. That’s So Raven aired for 100 episodes across four seasons, and came to an end on November 10, 2007.

Aside from Raven, Kyle, Orlando and Anneliese, the show actually had a ton of guest appearances from a bunch of major stars when it was on the air. Haylie Duff, Alyson Stoner, Brenda Song, Jasmine Villegas, Tiffany Haddish and more all appeared not on the Disney Channel series in guest starring or recurring roles. Now, fans know these stars from all of their other accomplishments, but everyone gets their start somewhere!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the celebs you forgot guest starred in That’s So Raven and who they played.

