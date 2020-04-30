Get ready for some major LOLs because Tiffany Haddish just revealed that she accidentally went to the bathroom during a Zoom call, and everybody saw her! OMG — how embarrassing is that?!

For those who don’t know, Zoom is a video chatting app which allows people to FaceTime with each other in big groups. There are various ways to see the other people while you’re on a call, with one of them showing everyone on your screen at the time, and another showing only one person on your screen. But Tiffany explained during a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she thought she couldn’t be seen because she was using the option that only showed one person at a time. But that was not the case.

“I hadn’t been using [Zoom] at that point in time, and I thought, ‘Oh, whoever is on the front thing, that’s all we can see. Whoever’s talking is who we can see. Right?’ So I was like, I ain’t gonna say nothing. I’ve gotta use the restroom,” she explained.

Want to know the worst part? The actress was having a very important meeting when it happened! She was pitching a brand new show to a bunch of executives, and they definitely were not pleased.

“I didn’t want to leave the meeting, so I took the phone with me,” she continued. “I didn’t know you could scroll over, and everybody could see everybody. I didn’t know.”

Oh no! This is seriously our worst nightmare.

“So I took it with me, and I start using the bathroom. And they were like, ‘Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?'” the brunette beauty continued. “I was like, ‘Y’all can see me?!'”

But in the end, the comedian said that she “sold the show.” You go, girl!

