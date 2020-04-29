Since everyone is stuck at home because of the current coronavirus quarantine, it may be hard to date — but that hasn’t stopped Niall Horan from looking for love. Yep, the One Direction member just got real about how he’s managing his relationships amid the pandemic, and he admitted that he’s considered using online dating.

While speaking to The Guardian about his love life, the singer explained that he’s been using the situation as inspiration to write some new music.

“I’m writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis. It’s actually a good way to get to know someone,” he explained. “Usually, say you went to a bar for a date, you’re probably drunk after five drinks and you forget everything you’ve learned about them. Now, you actually have time to ask questions.”

But wait, has the 26-year-old found anyone yet? Nope!

“There are no romances as of yet, but I wouldn’t mind if they started to blossom,” he added.

It turns out, this isn’t the first time Niall was caught using the internet in an attempt to start a relationship! Back in December 2018, it was reported that the “Slow Hands” crooner had been spotted on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

As fans know, the pop star has been linked to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars over the years, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Barbara Palvin, Ellie Goulding and more. Most recently, he was in a relationship with Hailee Steinfeld for almost a year. For those who forgot, rumors first started swirling that they were dating back in February 2018, after they were spotted getting pretty cozy at a Backstreet Boys concert. And when they were photographed smooching in August 2018, fans of the couple got all the confirmation that they had been waiting for. But they unfortunately called it quits in December of the same year, and after they went their separate ways, it definitely didn’t seem like they ended on great terms. Why? Well, Hailee seemingly shaded the pop star multiple times on her Instagram Stories, and she even allegedly called him a “narcissist.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.