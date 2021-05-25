While the rest of his former One Direction members have been in pretty high-profile relationships, Niall Horan likes to keep things under wraps.

The singer has been romantically linked to Amelia Woolley since Summer 2020, but are they still going strong? According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail in May 2021, the duo was spotted on a rare outing in London. In the snaps, Niall walked alongside the brunette beauty, who was wearing white jeans styled with Converse sneakers and a long black coat. The “Slow Hands” crooner, for his part, walked with his hands in the pockets of his white pants, which he wore with a navy sweater. Niall stayed comfy for their outing in a pair of Nike sneakers.

Although they didn’t pack on any PDA, fans were still happy to see the duo out together. “I’m in love with them both,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, “THEY LOOK SO GOOD.”

A third joked, “Why I feel like any day now we’re going to find out that Niall and Amelia are married and expecting their first baby?”



The Daily Mail was first to report that Niall and Amelia were more than friends in July 2020, with the publication reporting that the duo grew close amid the coronavirus lockdown. “Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her,” a source said at the time. “Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on — and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal.”

The insider also noted that the pair met in London, while revealing Amelia’s occupation as a shoe buyer. While the pair has yet to comment on their relationship publicly, the fashionista did share a photo sitting alongside the singer via Snapchat that same July. “Sunday’s vibe,” she captioned the post at the time. While her Instagram account is private, and only has about 600 followers, a few eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Niall is one of her followers.

The Flicker singer’s apparent romance with Amelia comes after his split from ex-girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. The pair dated from January 2018 until news broke that they split in December of that same year. Niall has also been romantically linked to Barbara Palvin, Ellie Goulding, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez and a few other ladies in the past.

Scroll through our gallery for Niall and Amelia’s complete relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.