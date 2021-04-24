There’s no better selfie taker than Niall Horan, and that’s a fact! The former One Direction singer constantly sends fans into a frenzy with his daily Instagram pictures, which prove that Niall never takes himself too seriously.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus quarantine, the “Slow Hands” crooner has given fans a lot of social media content. Aside from his Instagram Live sessions where he sang for his millions of followers, Niall also uploaded various videos of himself around his apartment. One daily series of Instagram Stories clips included the Irish crooner standing in front of a mirror and pointing to himself.

In May 2020, a lack of social media content from the singer caught the attention of fans, who wondered if Niall was OK. He took to Twitter and revealed the reason for his brief silence. “Sorry been quiet guys, haven’t been feeling very well last few days … I’ll be back soon x,” Niall wrote at the time.

Other than just posting adorable pictures of himself, Niall has also been using his platforms to tease new music. In January 2021, he was responding to fan questions via Instagram Stories and let it slip that he was “currently writing” new music and “figuring out” his third solo album, which will “be [out in] a while.”

As fans know, the X Factor alum rose to fame alongside his fellow 1D band members after appearing on the reality singing competition in 2010. After five years as a group, One Direction went their separate ways in 2015. Since then, Niall has dropped two solo records, Flicker in October 2017 and Heartbreak Weather in March 2020. Following the release of his second album, Niall opened up about the struggle of releasing music amid a global pandemic.

“In terms of work, it’s been very hard for me — I’ve just released an album in the worst timing possible, in the history of mankind,” he said during an interview with Capital FM at the time. He also got real about using social media to connect with his fans during such an unprecedented time. “I never really take videos as I write songs,” he explained. “But when it feels really good, I just take the phone out, and it [feels] natural.”

Of course, videos of Niall playing the guitar and singing have since become a staple in his fans’ daily routines along with his sunglass-wearing snaps. Scroll through our gallery to see all of Niall’s best selfies over the years!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.