When it comes to famous friendships, Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes have their bromance on lock!

“I love Shawnie, he’s the man. He’s great. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’m so new to this’ and keeps asking me questions and stuff, he’s just a great guy,” the former One Direction crooner gushed in a 2017 interview. “He gets really nervous a lot and I try to chill him out a little bit. He’s 18 years old, we all forget. Just because he’s [like] 6 foot 5 and looks like [Olympic swimmer] Michael Phelps doesn’t mean he’s not 18! I went to watch his gig, and I watched him at the O2 in London, I was like this guy is 18 years old and he’s selling out arenas on his own all over the world. I was proud of him. He’s a good guy. I love that he still lives at home as well, it’s great.”

They first met in 2016 and Niall has been publicly supporting Shawn’s career ever since. From birthday tributes to hang-out sessions, the singers are always posting photos together. In fact, they’ve even teased a collaboration multiple times over the years.

“Eventually, when we get time [a collab will happen],” the “In My Blood” singer told the U.K.’s Capital FM in 2016. “When we get the chance, I’d love to write with him. I think he’s incredible. He’s got this great, great vibe happening with this whole acoustic thing, so I think I really want to get involved with it if he’s down, which I think he is.”

As fans know, the duo have been promising the world for years that they’ll work together.

“He is awesome. I’ve been talking to him for a long time but it’s annoying because you know, I’ll be in London and I say, ‘Niall I’m here’ and he’ll be like, ‘I just landed in L.A.’ and vice versa,” Shawn explained on The Late Late Show with James Corden in September 2016. “When we get a second, I want to write with him a bunch.”

About a year later, Niall chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music and shared that, aside from just writing with Shawn, the pair would love to actually sing a song together. “The fans would love to see myself and Shawn Mendes work on something, so I’d love to work with Shawn,” the Ireland native gushed. We’re still waiting to hear that song!

Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Shawn and Niall’s friendship.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.