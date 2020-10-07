Ever since the internet caught wind of Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi‘s epic friendship, fans of both musicians have been seriously obsessed! The former One Direction crooner actually started their bromance after hearing Lewis’ single “Bruises.” Before they played onstage together during Niall’s Scotland show in March 2018, the “Slow Hands” singer slid into Lewis’ DMs and a beautiful friendship was born.

Now, Niall can’t stop gushing over his hilarious BFF in interviews and telling fans to listen to Lewis’ music.

“My cousin introduced me to his music when he had this thing with Vevo and less than 1,000 views on this song called ‘Bruises’ and I just heard his voice and was like ‘Oh my God, this guy is unbelievable’ … And I just wrote to him,” Niall recalled during an interview with SiriusXM from October 2019. “We were made for Lewis Capaldi. Exactly what you see is what you get. You’ll never be able to change that man. It’s the best thing.”

Now, J-14 is taking a walk down memory lane to relive Niall and Lewis’ friendship from the beginning, including the time they took a friendship test to see how close they really are. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline of Niall and Lewis’ bromance.

