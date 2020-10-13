Live shows may be a thing of the past due to the current coronavirus pandemic, but Niall Horan has figured out a way to bring his fans together again on November 7!

The former One Direction singer announced his upcoming virtual show at London’s Royal Albert Hall via social media on Tuesday, October 13.

“I’m sooo happy to share that I’ll be playing a special one-off livestream show from London’s legendary @RoyalAlbertHallon November 7!” the singer, 27, wrote alongside a preview of the event. “All profits will be shared between my touring crew and the #weneedcrew relief fund.”:

I’m sooo happy to share that I’ll be playing a special one-off livestream show from London’s legendary @RoyalAlbertHall on Nov 7 ! All profits will be shared between my touring crew and the #weneedcrew relief fund. Tickets go on sale this Friday Oct 16 https://t.co/huqxTnNPHt pic.twitter.com/e3F7aR2dQZ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 13, 2020

“This is something I’m incredibly passionate about as live events are something we all love and miss. Until we are able to return I want to shine a light on the incredible crew members of our touring world that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected by Covid-19 and the lack of financial support to self-employed Arts World members,” Niall added in an Instagram post. “I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families. I ask all you guys to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.⁣”

He continued, “I’m going to put on a show for you and I promise you will love it.⁣”

Tickets for the upcoming event go on sale via Niall’s website on Friday, October 16, and there will be four separate times for the livestream depending on where fans live.

Although the singer has yet to announce anything about an upcoming album or what songs are set to be played during this concert, fans can expect Niall to perform some tracks from his album Heartbreak Weather, which was released earlier this year.

