He’s setting the record straight! Niall Horan just responded to a fan who claimed he didn’t look healthy in new photos of him and his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, and he was not here for it.

“Niall, have you been sleeping?” the fan quipped on Twitter after seeing the pics.

“By the looks of a picture taken at about 1/15 second shutter speed, NO,” the One Direction member replied.

If a paparazzi picture is taken at 1/15 shutter speed, what about all of the over movements in between the pictures eg: normal walking, smiling, hand movements, eye movements ?? — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 3, 2020

“If a paparazzi picture is taken at 1/15 shutter speed, what about all of the over movements in between the pictures? [Example:] normal walking, smiling, hand movements, eye movements?” he added in another tweet.

In the snaps (which were obtained by Daily Mail), the 26-year-old and his girlfriend could be seen leaving a restaurant in London on Sunday, August 2. In one of the photos, the brunette beauty wrapped her arms around Niall’s waist.

The pop star also slammed someone who was hating on him.

“That’s not very nice is it?” he told the hater, who called him a “weirdo.”

That’s not very nice is it ? — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 4, 2020

And when someone asked why he wasted his time replying to nasty trolls, he explained, “To help other people. Because we are famous faces and people see us online, on TV, in interviews, etc… Doesn’t mean people can say what they want. It’s effectively the same as walking up to someone in the street and just saying what you want to their faces… You just don’t do it.”

It’s effectively the same as walking up to someone in the street and just saying what you want to their faces… you just don’t do it . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 4, 2020

“I respond not because I’m personally offended by any of them (in fact if you knew me personally you would know I couldn’t give a s**t about most things in life),” he added. “I respond because I try to help people understand that you can’t just say what you want to people online.”

For those who missed it, fans went into a frenzy on July 4, 2020, when they noticed Niall and Amelia cozying up in some of his friends Instagram Stories. He attended a Fourth of July party, and she was by his side the entire time. Then, Amelia shared a selfie with Niall to her Snapchat on Sunday, July 5, and boy, did they look cute together!

So who is his new girl? Well, Daily Mail reported that Amelia is a shoe buyer who works for the company Nicholas Kirkwood as a commercial assistant. And get this — according to the outlet, they’ve been together for two months already.

“Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her,” a source told the outlet. “He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal. Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.”

Her accounts are now set to private, so we don’t know much more about her, but we are so here for this relationship.

