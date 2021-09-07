Taking things to the next level! Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley made their relationship red carpet official in September 2021, more than a year after news of their romance first broke.

While attending Niall’s Horan & Rose Gala for charity, the duo — who first kicked off relationship speculation in July 2020 — posed together while entering the event. The “Slow Hands” crooner wore a mustard yellow suit with a white button-down shirt and black dress shoes while Amelia, for her part, opted for a black fringe dress. They smiled while Niall rested his arm around his girlfriend’s waist.

The One Direction crooner was first spotted cozying up to Amelia on a series of Instagram Stories posted by his friends in early summer 2020. At the time, the Daily Mail was first to report that the two were more than just friends with sources telling the publication that “lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her.”

“He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal,” the insider shared at the time. “Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.”

Niall and Amelia have yet to speak publicly about their relationship, but days after news of their romance first broke, she shared a selfie with Niall via Snapchat alongside the caption, “Sunday’s vibe.” In the black-and-white pic, the pair looked happy as they hung out together.

Throughout their time together, the couple has kept details of their relationship out of the public eye. But in May 2021, the Daily Mail obtained photos of Niall and Amelia on a rare outing in London together. In the snaps, the former 1D member walked alongside his girlfriend, who looked stylish in a long black coat and white pants paired with Converse sneakers. Niall, for his part, opted for a more comfortable look in cream-colored pants and a navy sweater. Fans reacted positively to their relationship with sweet social media messages for the couple.

Since Amelia seems to enjoy keeping her private life, well, private, there’s not much to know about Niall’s new girlfriend. That being said, we broke down everything there is to know about the Birmingham, England native thus far. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Niall’s girlfriend, Amelia, so far — including job, where to follow on social media and much more.

