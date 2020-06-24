On Tuesday, June 23, Niall Horan was called out on Twitter by British musician Kris Evans who claimed the former One Direction member messaged his girlfriend, model Georgia May Foote.

“Sorry to [do] this publicly, but my very respectful girlfriend won’t give me your number to contact direct. Unfortunately for @NiallOfficial me and my girlfriend @georgiafoote are tight best friends and stronger than ever. Just wanted to let you know as you clearly don’t get the [message],” Kris wrote on social media.

In a second Twitter post, alongside a snapshot of Georgia, he added, “If you’re stuggling to find a date, I can help you out mate, just let me know. Don’t message her again as she has clearly told you direct she has a boyfriend and is very happy. Here is a picture for you of my worldie with her future name on her shirt.”

After posting the series of tweets, Niall’s fans responded and called out Kris. Some claimed that he only posted the messages for “clout” and “attention.” The “Slow Hands” crooner has yet to publicly respond to Kris’ social media posts or allegations that he messaged Georgia.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Niall has been romantically linked to someone with a significant other. Back in May 2013, he made headlines for allegedly spending a night with Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson, despite her having a boyfriend. At the time, her boyfriend, Andy Jordan, confirmed that the pair had indeed gotten together.

“[Louise] admitted she’d gone to [Niall’s] for a house party, but swore nothing had happened. Then after about half an hour she broke down and confessed she’d slept with him,” Andy told Now Magazine. ”I believe [Niall] knew we were together. Either way, I’m pretty annoyed with Niall. He sends a car to take my girlfriend back to his place? What am I supposed to do? I wonder how many girls he sends that car to.”

Louise also confirmed their fling in an episode of the reality show. Niall was seemingly unhappy with her putting him on blast because he later told Fabulous Magazine, “One meeting turned into a big story, which is ridiculous, so that’s the end of that. It does make me wary. You struggle with who to trust and who not to trust.”

Most recently, the singer has shut down rumors that he’s dating actress Jodie Comer after fans started to speculate that something was going on between the two stars. Niall set the record straight on Twitter.

