According to Niall Horan, no, he is not dating actress Jodie Comer. The singer just seemingly shut down rumors that he and the Killing Eve star were romantically involved, and his response was everything.

So some fans started to speculate that something was going on between the two stars after they noticed that the “Slow Hands” crooner was wearing a ring that was pretty similar to a piece of jewelry that the 27-year-old posted a pic of recently.

But when the rumors caught Niall’s eye on Twitter, he decided to set the record straight once and for all.

“Confirmed?” he wrote back, along with a bunch of laughing emojis, to a fan who claimed the ring was the confirmation they had been waiting for.

Confirmed ?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

OK, so it seems like these two aren’t Hollywood’s hottest new couple after all! But when one fan claimed Niall didn’t know who she was, he added, “He does.”

He does — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

During his Twitter session, the One Direction member also revealed he was more than ready to record a song with his rumored ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez! Yep, one fan suggested they team up for a new track, and he was all for the idea.

“Ready when Sel is,” he wrote.

Ready when Sel is . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

YES. PLEASE. As fans know, rumors started swirling that Selena and Niall were an item after they were reportedly spotted kissing at Jenna Dewan‘s birthday party back in December 2015.

“Niall and Selena were seen kissing in the middle of the club, in front of everyone,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They definitely seemed very close and like they were together. Niall got there first with his bodyguard, then the next thing I know, I looked over and Selena was there. They were very close together, talking and whispering. They left together, she grabbed his arm on the way out and held onto it.”

After that, fans caught them on a series of romantic dates. And get this — the “Bad Liar” songstress even flew to London to support the 26-year-old pop star when he performed at The X Factor finale! But while speaking to Entertainment Tonight a few weeks later, Selena insisted that they were only friends.

“Oh my god! No,” she said, when asked if they were dating. “I love him, I always have. He’s amazing.”

Since then, the pair has been spotted hanging out a few times here and there, and earlier this year, Niall shut down all rumors that they were dating once again.

“Myself and Selena are really good friends with the same group of mates. I remember I saw this stupid article a while ago of her walking out of my house or walking into my house or something like that and everyone was like, ‘Oh they’re together,'” he said. “There was also about 15 other people in there for a barbecue. It’s just typical absolute useless nonsense.”

He has also previously addressed speculation that they were working on music together.

“We have the same group of friends. We hang out all the time,” he explained during another interview. “It just happens that that one photo was posted. We’re good friends. There is no collaboration in the making.”

