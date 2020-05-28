It’s here, you guys! After months of anticipation, Hailee Steinfeld‘s new album, Half Written Story, finally dropped on Friday, May 8, and fans cannot stop listening to it!

But wait, who is it about? Are there any songs about the singer’s ex-boyfriend Niall Horan? Did she throw any shade towards him in the lyrics? Not to worry, people, J-14 went ahead and broke each and every track down for you, and boy, did she appear to spill a lot of tea on their relationship!

For those who missed it, rumors first started swirling that the “Slow Hands” crooner and the Pitch Perfect 2 star were dating back in February 2018, after they were spotted getting pretty cozy at a Backstreet Boys concert. And when they were photographed smooching in August 2018, fans of the couple got all the confirmation we had been waiting for. But they unfortunately called it quits in December of the same year, and since then, fans have been wondering what really went down between them.

Well guys, it looks like we finally have our answers! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown to the lyrics of each and every song off Hailee’s new album, Half Written Story.

