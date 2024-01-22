Still on? Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are one of many celebrity-football couples in the NFL right now (S/O Trayvis). However, they’re known for being quite private, leading fans to confuse whether they’re still together or not! Don’t worry, we broke down their most recent outings, relationship updates and more. Keep reading to see if they’re still going strong!

Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Still Together?

It appears that the Hollywood actress and Buffalo Bills quarterback are still together, as of January 2024. The pair actually sparked engagement rumors in the beginning of 2024, after Hailee was spotted sporting a flashy ring at the Golden Globes in January.

However, the Hawkeye actress shut down online speculation that her beau had popped the question. “I do got a cute little doe happening,” she told E! News of her ring, which was shaped like the head of a deer. “No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute.”

On the red carpet, she told USA Today she felt “real good” about her boyfriend’s team’s chances of winning his football game that night. She also jokingly called out a reporter for holding up a jersey with the “wrong number” after she spotted them with a No. 14 jersey for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, as opposed to Allen’s No. 17.

When Did Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Start Dating?

The couple have been in a relationship since around May 2023, but keep their romance under wraps for the most part.

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2023, about the budding romance. “They laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”

The insider went on to say that Hailee is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” with Josh. The source added, “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.”

Months after their first outing, Josh first publicly acknowledged his relationship with Hailee, and revealed that he had no plans to talk about his love life now or in the future.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Josh shared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023, referring to photos that were taken of him and his girlfriend kissing while on vacation the month prior. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.