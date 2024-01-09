Engaged? Hailee Steinfeld was spotted wearing some heavy bling on her finger at the 2024 Golden Globes — successfully sparking engagement rumors with current boyfriend, Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. So, was this ring a sign of love and matrimony?! Keep reading for everything we know.

Are Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Engaged?

Here comes the bride … Well, maybe someday! While walking the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2024, Hailee wore a diamond encrusted ring in the shape of a deer. When speaking to E! News, the singer showed off her jewelry saying, “I do got a cute little doe happening.”

The news outlet asked if she wore the ring as a special sign, but the Pitch Perfect actress explained, “No other particular reason other than I thought it was cute.” While Hailee didn’t confirm her engagement to Josh, she did joke about dating the football star.

When asked what’s her favorite part about dating an athlete, she revealed, “Listen, what isn’t it about? Come on now.”

When Did Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Start Dating?

While we don’t have a set date on when the two started dating, rumors began swirling in May 2023 that Hailee and Josh have been seeing each other. On May 26, 2023, the duo were spotted in New York City enjoying an evening together, via the New York Post.

The following day, Hailee and Josh were photographed once again in another outing, according to People. These sightings would continue throughout the next few months. Despite being seen together publicly, the two didn’t comment on their relationship status.

On June 22, 2023, a People source claimed that the stars were “dating and getting to know each other.” The insider elaborated, “He’s going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they’re not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.”

As their connection seemingly began to grow, Josh started to take a notice to all the attention he was getting in the media. While on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, the Bills quarterback explained, “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind.”

Who Has Hailee Steinfeld Dated in the Past?

Hailee has seemingly kept a tight lid on her relationships! In 2016, the True Grit actress started dating Cameron Smoller. The timeline of their relationship is a bit fuzzy as it’s uncertain when the two called it quits. However, in January 2017, the former couple walked the Golden Globes red carpet together.

The singer was also romantically linked to Niall Horan in 2018. When asked about her relationship with the former One Direction member, she declined to divulge any details during an interview with US Weekly.

In January 2018, she explained to the outlet, “I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day, but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people, in general, to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life.”

The couple dated for over a year before calling it quits. The reason behind their breakup? An insider told E! News at the time, “Hailee realized she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie. They really tried to make it work. It definitely was ‘young love.’”

