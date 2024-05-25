The TikTok girlies have been plagued with so many makeup trends and brands, it’s truly hard to keep up with! One of the biggest contributors to this epidemic is the rise of celebrity beauty lines.

It’s hard to know which one is right for you, so we’re here to breakdown each and every one.

Keep reading to find out which of your favorite stars has their own beauty brand below.

It’s no doubt that celebrities have changed the world of makeup! Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Lady Gaga are just a few names that have entered the beauty industry in the past decade.

To understand how this all started, we need to find out who was the first star to venture into the beauty sphere.

Dating all the way back to 1994, supermodel Iman launched a color-cosmetics brand, Iman Cosmetics. Ten years later, another popular celebrity would create their own line of makeup.

In 2004, Jessica Simpson released Dessert Beauty, a line of edible makeup products that have since been discontinued — dare we say the trailblazer for our favorite flavored lipglosses back in the day.

Many other stars would follow suit, creating their own unique lines. However, it’s safe to say that most Gen Z’ers can blame their obsession with celebrity brands on Kylie Jenner.

Almost ten years ago, the reality TV star entered the beauty market and forever changed the industry with the launch of Kylie Cosmetics. In November 2015, Kylie initially dropped Lip Kits containing a lipliner and liquid lipstick.

However, after immediately selling out, the business mogul knew she had something more on her hands.

“I created Kylie Cosmetics to give my fans access to the makeup products that I love and use every single day to create my looks,” she wrote on the brands website. “Whether I’m getting my makeup done with my glam team for a shoot, or doing my own makeup at home, I love that makeup can make you feel confident and beautiful and I want to share that feeling with you guys.”

Since it’s creation, Kylie’s brand includes more than just makeup. She now has a skincare line and even sells baby products!

Kylie isn’t the only celebrity to find massive success in the beauty world. Keep scrolling to see which other stars have their own brands.

