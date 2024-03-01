No ~nonsense~ business when it comes to Sabrina Carpenter‘s makeup routine! The songstress is currently opening up for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, and fans are obsessed. While her iconic glittery outfits are noteworthy, we’re here to breakdown how she does her signature makeup look.

Keep reading to find out what products Sabrina uses to get her 70’s makeup glow.

Sabrina let fans into her secret when she posted a TikTok video of her routine. The “Feather” singer began her “Get ready with me for Eras Night 3 in Buenos Aires” video with her hair clipped back.

It seems Sabrina already had the base of her makeup applied, including matte foundation, warm bronzer, champagne eyeshadow, and short-winged eyeliner.

To start her tutorial, the singer brought out her blush, which is the Makeup By Mario Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil. While using the Makeup by Mario Surreal Foundation F4 Brush, Sabrina dipped the wider end into the blush and applied it across her cheeks. She also made sure to pat some on the bridge of her nose.

Next up, Sabrina tackled arguably one of the most important steps of a makeup routine — the lips!

We love an affordable queen! The former Disney star used the NYX Slim Lip Pencil, which just so happens to be only $5, in a medium neutral tone. We don’t see her apply the lip liner on camera, but in the next clip Sabrina holds up her next two products.

Continuing with her lip care, Sabrina used the the viral NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip ($9) in the shades “Follow Back” and “Scrollin’.” After applying the products, The Girl Meets World star used setting spray to set her makeup.

She finished off the video by brushing out her iconic curtain bangs and ended with a peace sign to the viewers. Overall, her tutorial is totally easy to follow, even for beginners!

To match her shimmery eye makeup, Sabrina paired the look with a hot pink corset with pastel 3D roses from Christina Savulescu, a pleated miniskirt, knee-high white socks and custom blinged-out silver platform heels from Naked Wolfe, per Us Weekly.

