It’s a ~romance~ on the dance floor! Barry Keoghan isn’t only gaining attention for his performance in the hit film Saltburn, but for his intricate love life. After splitting from his longtime girlfriend in July 2023, fans are speculating he’s off the market once again.

Keep reading to find out why fans think he’s moved on with superstar Sabrina Carpenter.

Is Barry Keoghan Dating Sabrina Carpenter?

The Green Knight star first sparked dating rumors with the “Nonsense” singer in December 2023. The two were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles, via the Daily Mail.

Less than a month later, a source from The Sun claimed Barry and Sabrina would be making their romance official at the 2024 Golden Globes. The insider revealed, “He is spending a lot of time in the States and has invited Sabrina to be his ‘plus one’ at the Golden Globes.”

However, it seems like that was not the case, as Barry arrived solo to the award ceremony.

Nonetheless, Sabrina nor Barry have confirmed or denied the status of their relationship.

Who Has Barry Keoghan Dated in the Past?

The Batman actor hasn’t had many public relationships since his entertainment career began in 2010. However, here’s what we know!

In 2017, Barry started dating photographer Shóna Guerin. While appearing on the Irish TV show Livin’ with Lucy, Barry spoke about his relationship saying, “I’d be lost without her, I’m telling you that. I wouldn’t be the man I am now without her.”

He continued to express his gratitude for his former girlfriend revealing, “With this game, rejection comes as well and that can be hard. Flying away, almost getting a part and then losing it. It’s draining. I’d be down on myself and she’d pick me right up and remind me what I’m doing. She’s made me a man.”

Their relationship ended sometime in 2020 when fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The following year in February 2021, Barry would meet his next love Alyson Sandro. The actor admitted that when he first met Alyson, she wasn’t bothered by his career. In fact, he claimed to British GQ in October 2022 that “she didn’t care” he was an actor. Alyson concurred to the same magazine joked, “He was saying he plays a superhero in a film. I went, ‘Who, Spider-Man?’”

In August 2022, they welcomed their first child together, Brando. Nearly a year, the two would call it quits, per The Sun. The news outlet reported that, “They’ve grown apart over recent months and things have finally come to a head.”

