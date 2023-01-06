He’s killing it, and he’s friend with Harry Styles! Irish actor Barry Keoghan is a budding star in Hollywood with some major roles under his belt, but he already has costars in pretty high places. The Batman actor and “Watermelon Sugar” singer have already acted together in two movies — Dunkirk and Eternals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Barry, his friendship with Harry and more.

Who Is Barry Keoghan?

The actor got his start in Ireland before becoming an American star. He’s since appeared in movies like American Animals, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Dunkirk, Eternals, The Batman, The Banshees of Inisherin (for which he’s received a 2023 Golden Globes nomination) and more.

Before becoming an actor, Barry lost his mother at the age of 12 and grew up in the foster care system, a time he’s often looking back on.

“That’s something I think of all the time. Whether without the care system, and all of that, I would have had that drive. And you know what? I don’t know if I can answer it. It is definitely responsible for me wanting to make something of myself, now for my own family, and my little baby — that’s a new drive, as well, a new chapter, which is absolutely beautiful,” the actor told Flaunt magazine in December 2022. “But did all of that give me a drive? Yeah. It gave me ammunition, if you want to put it in that way. It was also a way of dealing with it, you know? Kind of expressing some pain through this form of therapy, as I like to call it – playing with characters and not really kind of confronting what’s there in front you, but doing it in a different sense, by putting on someone else’s shoes and delving into someone else’s life story.”

Is Barry Keoghan Friends With Harry Styles?

While the pair have never spoken publicly about their friendship, they have acted in two movies together. Harry played Alex in 2017’s Dunkirk while Barry took on the role of George Mills. Years later, they reunited on screen once again when Marvel’s Eternals premiered in November 2021. This time around, the actors shared one scene together in which Barry’s Druig asked, “What do you want lads?” to Harry’s Eros and his sidekick Pip the troll.

Is Barry Keoghan a Dad?

He and girlfriend Alyson Kierans welcomed a baby boy named Brando in August 2022.

“It’s breathtaking. It’s completely changed my outlook. I mean that,” he told Flaunt of fatherhood. “And you don’t really get that until you have your wee little one.”

