The Big Time Rush boys may not be making music together anymore, but James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega are still closer than ever!

Nickelodeon launched the fictional boyband as part of the network’s show that aired from November 2009 until July 2013. But when the fan-favorite series came to an end, the guys still continued performing together as a group until 2014. Although they’ve yet to create more music since pursuing solo careers, the boys have expressed interest in getting the band back together. In fact, they even teased a major comeback in April 2020 and started an Instagram page for the band!

Amid the ongoing coronavirus quarantine, James, Kendall, Logan and Carlos surprised fans with a short social media video on the band’s accounts. “A Message From Big Time Rush,” the clip was captioned.

“What’s up everybody, it’s been a little while since we all got together so we wanted to jump on this virtual hang out and say hi and wish everyone well. Hope you guys are all staying healthy during this crazy time,” James said. Kendall added, “It’s a great time to stay connected like we are, it’s a great time to reach out to friends and family, to check in and make sure everyone’s doing OK.”

Logan, for his part, said, “Please continue to stay home, stay safe and remember to practice a little more love and compassion right now during a time that we need it the most.”

Then, Carlos appeared to drop a major bombshell. “We are in this together, we love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha, and who knows — there’s a lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you guys soon.”

Fans wondered if his comment meant that the band would be getting back together in the near future. Of course, the guys have yet to confirm anything, but only time will tell if there’s more BTR coming soon. With an iCarly reboot already in the works, why not get these heartthrobs back together too?!

“I’m down, so we just gotta get the other guys,” Kendall said during an interview with CelebSecrets in December 2018. “Why not? Of course! We had a good time … I think everybody’s in.”

When it comes to BTR reunions, the guys have gotten together for a bunch of mini meet-ups over the years! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of all the Big Time Rush guys’ hangout sessions since the band went on its 2014 hiatus.

