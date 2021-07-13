Making a comeback? Big Time Rush fans are freaking out over a possible reunion after the band’s social media profiles made a major change in July 2021.

At the time, the BTR Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts all changed their profile photo to a red circle. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that band members James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega and Logan Henderson all did the same. Some followers also pointed out that the band’s Instagram account has since deleted their past posts. Stephen Glickman, who played the boys’ manager on the Nickelodeon series of the same name, has also changed his Twitter and Instagram profile pictures to match the boys’.

Big Time Rush’s claim to fame came in November 2009 when Nickelodeon launched the then-fictional boyband as a part of their new musical series, titled Big Time Rush. Following the show’s success — it came to an end in July 2013 after four seasons — the group performed together until 2014. Then, James, Kendall, Carlos and Logan went their separate ways. Even though they stopped making music together, there was no bad blood between the members. In fact, they’ve spoken about reuniting tons of times over the years.

“I’m down, so we just gotta get the other guys,” Kendall told CelebSecrets in December 2018. “Why not? Of course! We had a good time … I think everybody’s in.”

The boys really started fueling reunion speculation in April 2020 when they started the group’s Instagram account. While the members weren’t together at the time, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they shared “A Message From Big Time Rush.”

“What’s up everybody, it’s been a little while since we all got together so we wanted to jump on this virtual hang out and say hi and wish everyone well. Hope you guys are all staying healthy during this crazy time,” James said. Kendall added, “It’s a great time to stay connected like we are, it’s a great time to reach out to friends and family, to check in and make sure everyone’s doing OK.”

Then, in June 2020, they surprised fans with an acoustic version of their song “Worldwide.”

“These challenging times around the world have made us want to connect with all of you so much,” the group captioned their performance. “They have also made us want to stay connected with each other. We got inspired to record and sing together again seeing how many smiles our check in video created weeks back. We spent some time recently recording one of our favorite songs (safely apart) and wanted to share it with you all as our small way of saying thank you. We are sending love to all of you WORLDWIDE.”

Scroll through our gallery for all the clues that Big Time Rush might be making a comeback.

