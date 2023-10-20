A cast of unlikely characters Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan are heading to Oxford University for the forthcoming movie Saltburn.

“I wanted to make something sexy. I wanted to make something about boys. And I wanted to make something that felt very different to the last thing I made,” director Emerald Fennell told Vogue of the film in September 2023. “And, honestly, my favourite genre slash subgenre of anything is: something happens in a country house one summer.”

Keep reading for everything to know about the movie, including release date and more.

What Is ‘Saltburn’ About?

The film is “a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire,” according to the official press release. “Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Barry) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

While speaking with Vogue, Jacob referred to his character as “scarier” than Nate Jacobs (the role he plays in Euphoria).

When Will ‘Saltburn’ Premiere?

The movie is set to be released in select theaters on Friday, November 17.

Who Is Starring in ‘Saltburn’?

Other than Jacob as Felix and Barry as Oliver, the film has a pretty stacked cast. Archie Madekwe will play Farleigh, while Rosamund Pike is taking on the role of Lady Catton, Richard E Grant will play Lord Catton and Alison Oliver is set to star as Venetia.

When casting the role, Emerald explained that she found Barry rather “compelling” in other projects, according to her August 2023 Vanity Fair interview.

“I just thought, That’s a once-in-a-lifetime performer. There’s no equivalent,” she shared. “He’s got a kind of sex appeal and a vulnerability and a physical presence and a sort of darkness, or he can at least communicate these things in a way that is very rare.”

She shared a similar praise of Jacob, saying, “He just gave this unbelievably potent, relaxed, real performance of a person that could so easily not be real.”

“You can understand completely that no person would be capable of resisting this person,” Emerald added of Jacob’s character. “But at the same time, you can also understand that it is also sort of an illusion, an illusion other people are projecting onto him — and he’s actually not necessarily particularly special or interesting. He just happens to seem like he is.”

