The 2024 Golden Globes was definitely star-studded — from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, we were obsessed with all the young Hollywood celebs in the room! Keep reading to see some of the best looks from the night.

Two stars everyone had their eyes on was Timothée and Kylie, who made their first public appearance as a couple at the huge event. In one video from the Hollywood night, the Kardashian-Jenner star can be seen playing with her boyfriend’s necklace before the Wonka actor gives her a sweet kiss.

News of their rumored romance first hit in April 2023, with sources telling multiple outlets that they two had been together since January of that year.

“Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée,” an insider told Us Weekly in December 2023, noting the pair have been “spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season.”

On top of that, it appears the Kylie Beauty founder is bringing her actor boyfriend around her loved ones more often, per the source. “Kylie appreciates how well he gets along with her family because their approval means everything,” the insider told Us.

For his part, Timothée is “always making her smile and they have a very special connection,” the source added.

One celeb that won her very first Golden Globe was Billie Eilish, who nabbed Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” which she and brother Finneas Eilish wrote for the Barbie movie.

“I was not expecting this in that moment,” she said in her speech. “It was exactly a year ago, almost, that we were shown the movie, and I was very, very miserable and depressed at the time. And writing that song kind of saved me a little bit,” the singer-songwriter told the audience. “And a year later and here we are. It’s really surreal.”

She added that she “incredibly lucky and grateful,” joking that the people watching her deliver her speech in the room “scare the living hell out of me.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the best looks from the 2024 Golden Globes.

