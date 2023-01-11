Awards show season is in full swing! The 2023 Golden Globes are taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, January 10, and Young Hollywood’s biggest stars brought out their best looks for the star-studded event.

Who Is Hosting the 2023 Golden Globes and Who Is Nominated?

Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the televised ceremony — which was not broadcast in 2022 — will celebrate some of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars. Nominees include Selena Gomez and Austin Butler, who will not be walking the red carpet with girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

“I’m going to bring my sister,” the former Nickelodeon star told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the ceremony, referring to his older sibling, Ashley. “She’s my one and only sister, so it’ll be nice to be with her,” he added, noting that it was a “hard” decision overall.

Austin is nominated for the first time in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for his role as the late Elvis Presley in Elvis.

“He was somebody who was so true to himself. It liberated a lot of people, even just audiences watching him,” Austin told ET of the late singer. “I know that was my experience playing him, it freed me in many ways. I’m very shy, so it forced me to get things out of me.”

Selena, for her part, also nabbed her first-ever nomination after playing Mabel in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. The Rare Beauty founder is up for the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series category.

“Oh my god,” Selena shared in a TikTok video from December 2022, gushing over her nomination. “I’m so excited. I didn’t think I was gonna get — actually, I know I wasn’t gonna get nominated, or I thought. But I’m happy.”

In a separate since-deleted TikTok video, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress reacted to her nomination, writing, “Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. Brb gonna scream.”

From the look of it, the night is going to be full of former Disney Channel stars, because — aside from Selena — Jenna Ortega and Zendaya are also nominated for their TV show roles in Netflix’s Wednesday and HBO’s Euphoria, respectively.

Scroll through our gallery to see all the star-studded arrivals from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

