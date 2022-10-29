She’s more than just a singer! Tate McRae has become a total fashion icon. The “She’s All I Wanna Be” songstress has slayed every red carpet she’s stepped on since rising to fame — thanks to the help of her mom.

“She is so involved in fashion, always watching the runway shows and keeping up with trends,” the singer told Fashionista in March 2022 of her mom-turned-stylist. “She’ll get all the outfits and then I’ll put them together myself. I have no idea why I’m blessed to have a mom with really good taste.”

The Canada native rose to fame following her stint on So You Think You Can Dance and the release of her debut single, “One Day,” in 2017. As she started to gain notoriety, Tate began to show her true self to fans.

“It wasn’t until I got to grade 12 and then graduated that I was able to explore being riskier in fashion and finding myself again,” the singer shared in the same interview. “Because for the longest time I felt so judged by the people around me.”

Tate added, “When I was in high school, everyone thought I was so weird for having a YouTube channel, posting original songs and traveling a lot. I was wearing all these crazy clothes and everyone would make fun of me. So I went through a stage in grade 10 where I was like, ‘I want to be so normal.’ And that year was like, the worst year of my life because I didn’t feel like myself at all.”

But, she’s since learned to take risk and put her personal style into her performance look.

“I’m a bit of a tomboy. I’ll wear baggy stuff until the day I die. I like to be edgy, but as I’m getting older, there’s a feminine touch to my style,” the I Used to Think I Could Fly musician admitted to Fashionista. “I think there always needs to be some part of my outfit that is weird. I’ll always add some sort of statement piece, whether it’s super high platform shoes or a crazy necklace.”

Even though she may think it’s weird, it’s making a major statement! Scroll through our gallery to see Tate’s best red carpet looks over the years.

