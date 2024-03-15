Is there a new power couple in Hollywood? Tate McRae and the Kid LAROI fans seem to think so! The young artists have been spotted on numerous occasions together, but are they really an item?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about their rumored relationship.

The two first sparked romance rumors in January 2024, but prior, were both in very public relationships.

Tate briefly dated professional hockey player Cole Sillinger in 2021, after the Canadian athlete confessed during an interview that his celebrity crush was none other than the “greedy” songstress.

A few months later, the couple teased their relationship by posting photos together on vacation. In August 2022, Tate opened up about her relationship with Cole and how they really met.

“He’s one of my brother’s friend’s friends, so it all worked out. It was really funny — I was like ‘I can forever hold this over you till the day you die, that I was your celebrity crush,'” she joked with Entertainment Tonight.

Unfortunately, the pair sparked breakup rumors in 2023, after fans noticed that the hockey player had deleted his photos with the singer on Instagram, plus, the two hadn’t been seen together for some time.

Breakup rumors escalated after Tate announced the release of her second album, Think Later. For the cover image of the record, the singer wore hockey gear — seemingly implying her romance with the NHL star went awry.

Tate eventually cleared the breakup rumors in September 2023. While speaking with SiriusXM, the “exes” performer revealed that she’s “single at the moment.”

As for the Kid LAROI, the 20-year-old had previously been in a 3-year-relationship with model Katarina Deme. The two first met through mutual friends in July 2020. However, they sparked split rumors after he unfollowed and deleted all of his photos with Katarina in August 2023.

While the two never publicly confirmed their split, it seems the Kid LAROI has moved on with a new up-and-coming pop star. Keep scrolling to see Tate and Charlton’s relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.