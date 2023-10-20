Jung Kook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee could never be “TOO MUCH.” The unexpected trio just released the music video for their recent collab and its everything we could ask for and more — and you won’t *believe* who helped write it!

What Is Jung Kook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee’s ‘TOO MUCH’ About?

The chorus includes both Kid LAROI and Jung Kook singing the catchy hook, “If we had the chance and the time to spend, would you do it again?/ Would you do it again? Was it too much?”

The track is inspired by a relationship that has since ended, asking ex-partners if everything they had gone through during their romance was actually worth it. “Now you’re callin’ your friends ’cause I’m gone again,” they croon. “When I’m back around, would you do it again?”

“TOO MUCH” was written by a number of high-profile hitmakers — but, most noticeably, Justin Bieber is credited on the track. This isn’t the first time Justin and Kid LAROI have collaborated, as they released the single “Stay” together in July 2021.

The song serves as the lead single in Kid LAROI’s debut studio album, THE FIRST TIME.

How Did Jung Kook, The Kid LAROI and Central Cee Meet?

The international trio includes Australian singer The Kid LAROI along with South Korea’s Jung Kook and the U.K.’s Central Cee. It’s unclear how the group met, but The Kid LAROI and Central Cee are both credited on “TOO MUCH” as songwriters.

Junk Kook is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut solo album, Golden, out November 3, 2023. The 11-track project will feature artists such as Jack Harlow, Latto, Major Lazer and DJ Snake, while including previously-released singles “3D” and both a clean and explicit version of the Latto-featuring track “Seven.”

“Golden takes its motif from the golden moments of Jung Kook as a solo artist. Known as the ‘Golden Maknae’ (‘golden youngest’ in Korean) of BTS, Jung Kook is set to unveil a new release with his unique timbre that will captivate listeners worldwide,” Big Hit Music previously said in a press release.

