The biggest night in music is here! All of Young Hollywood’s biggest stars in music walked the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet, on Sunday, May 15.

The awards show returned home to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the first time since 2019. Hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, the awards show celebrated the best in music throughout the past year by giving us show-stopping performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott and more.

For both Travis and Morgan, this was the first time they have performed at an award show since facing controversies over the past few years. Travis had not performed at an awards show since tragedy struck his Astroworld Festival in Houston in November 2021. However, he did perform at the Miami Grand Prix earlier this month. Morgan, for his part, was barred from performing at various ceremonies since he was caught using a racial slur in a now-viral video, for which he has since apologized.

The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness,” said Diddy to Billboard before hosting and executive producing the show. “As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life. So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”

He continued, in part, “Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”

Nominees for the big night included Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, BTS, Drake and more. Mary J. Blige also performed and received the prestigious Icon Award!

Following her epic year, Olivia came out on top at the awards show taking home the most awards of the night with seven wins for Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album. Although she wasn’t actually at the ceremony to walk the red carpet, other stars definitely made up for her absence.



Scroll through our gallery to see all the star-studded red carpet looks from the night.

