The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are coming, and tons of musicians are up for awards!

It’s no surprise, but Taylor Swift — who is the most decorated female BBMA winner of all time — is nominated for 20 out of the 69 categories. Not to mention, if she takes home at least five awards throughout the night, Taylor will become the biggest BBMA winner overall. Along with her Midnights record, the songstress’ Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is also up for a few awards.

Keep reading for everything to know about the awards show.

When Are the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place on Sunday, November 19.

This year will “deliver a fresh award show concept that will entertain fans with music and exclusive content, including winner celebrations, behind-the-scenes moments, and performances created by the world’s biggest chart-topping artists,” the awards show’s official press release reads. The BBMAs are teaming up with Spotify for “Fans First,” an “up close and personal” look at artists and their performances during the ceremony.

Aside from Taylor’s takeover of the BBMAs nominations, country superstar Zach Bryan is also making waves with 13 nominations as a first-time finalist. He is up for Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Streaming Song, Top Country Song and Top Rock Song, among others.

Not to mention, there are a few new categories this year, including Top Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Hot 100 Producer, Top Rock Duo/Group, Top Global K-Pop Artist, Top K-Pop Tour, Top K-Pop Album, Top Global K-Pop Song, Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats Song.

When it comes to the K-pop categories, the fans are sure to bring it as they cheer on their favorite artists throughout the night.

Scroll through our gallery for all the details including, host, performers and a full list of nominees.

