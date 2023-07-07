The end of a decade, and the start of an age! Taylor Swift‘s latest album re-release is Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours. It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now,” the songstress shared via Instagram on Friday, July 7. “Therefore, you have six From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

Speak Now marks the third of the singer’s re-recorded records. This album has a total of 22 songs, including six which were previously unreleased “From the Vault” tracks. Taylor surprised fans during a May 2023 date of her Eras Tour to make the album announcement.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness,” she shared via Instagram at the time, revealing the new album cover. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

Taylor kicked off her album rereleases with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April 2021 and Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021. Taking a break from rerecording her old songs, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer dropped her 10th album, Midnights, in October 2022.

Just like with Fearless and Red, the new versions of the records were full of some subtle changes noticed by fans.

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all the subtle changes in Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.