She’s done it again! Taylor Swift pulled off the ultimate surprise at the 2022 Video Music Awards in August when announcing that her 10th studio album, Midnights, was on the way. As the days got colder and leaves started to change, fans waited for the album to drop on Friday, October 21. Ahead of the release, the songstress gave some insight on what fans could expect from this new collection of songs.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” Taylor announced on Instagram. “Meet me at midnight.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer also revealed in the same Instagram post that this was “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

Midnights comes as Taylor is in the midst of rerecording all of her old albums. Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) have been released thus far.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake,” Taylor also wrote of Midnights on social media. “This is the floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go search — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Of course, Swifties were quick to deduce that Taylor has been dropping hints about Midnights for years with various references to “midnight” within her songs.

“I already know Midnights is going to be for the ‘Mirrorball’ girls. For ‘The Archer’ girls. For the people who HAVE TO Google something stupid before bed,” one TikTok user wrote of this new album. “For us that get the sudden urge to remake our room at 2 a.m. For the mentally ill girlies with insomnia. For the ppl who stay up thinking about something that happened in 7th grade.”

On various midnights throughout September and the beginning of October, Taylor uploaded a video of herself revealing one song from the record until the 13-song tracklist was complete. Now, the album is (almost) here and we already have some major details on some tracks. Scroll through our gallery for a lyric breakdown of Midnights.

