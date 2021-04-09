Every Taylor Swift album comes with a new batch of Easter eggs, right? Even though Fearless is a rerelease all the subtle hints were accounted for back when it first dropped in 2008. Fans are paying close attention to the lyrical content and how the tracks have changed over the past 13 years.

“I have recently begun rerecording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling,” the songstress revealed in a Twitter statement from November 2020. “I have plenty of surprises in store. I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up.”

One of the surprises Taylor was referring to was the opening of her “Vault,” in which singles that were never released have been stored over the years. As she puts out her old records for the second time, the singer has been completely revamping her never-before-heard music. “I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album,” she shared at the time, telling fans that the new version of Fearless will have six new songs she wrote “when I between the ages of 16 and 18. These were the ones it killed me to leave behind.”

During a February 2021 appearance on Good Morning America, Taylor revealed that the first record she would be rereleasing was Fearless. “As an album, it was a real coming-of-age,” Taylor at the time. “And I look back on that album and it fills me with such pride, and it was an album about hope and lessons learned and the effervescence of teenage youth and all that. What more fun than to go back and explore that?”

Despite the few changes here and there, Taylor said in an interview with Republic Records / MCA Nashville in February that she “tried to keep it as close to the original as possible.” The blonde beauty added, “The additional songs that I’ve added are songs that I think add insight into what the album almost was, because every time you make an album, you leave some songs off, and I think it’s really cool that the fans will get to have the full picture this time around.”

So, what are the major differences in this version of Fearless? Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown.

