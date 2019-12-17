Kanye West

For those who forgot, Taylor and Kanye have been embroiled in a feud for years now, and boy, has it been intense. It all started when the singer won the award for Best Music Video at the 2009 Video Music Awards. But when Kanye jumped on stage in the middle of her acceptance speech and interrupted her, everyone was pretty shook.

Things got even worse when Kanye released a song called “Famous” which had some pretty nasty lines about Taylor in it. In the tune, he called her a “b***h” and claimed that he was the reason she was famous. But after receiving a ton of backlash over it, Kanye took to Twitter, where he claimed that he had gotten Taylor’s approval before releasing the track. She denied that she gave him permission, and that’s when his wife, Kim Kardashian, stepped in. The reality star came through with the receipts, and shocked everyone when she shared a video to her Snapchat story of the alleged phone call.

There are certainly a lot of references to Kanye in Taylor’s song “Look What You Made Me Do.” Most notably, she sings about hating someone’s “titled stage,” and fans were quick to point out that the rapper is famous for performing on a moving stage. “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” is also rumored to be about the situation.

“Why’d you have to rain on my parade? / I’m shaking my head / I’m locking the gates

/ This is why we can’t have nice things, darling / Because you break them / I had to take them away / This is why we can’t have nice things, honey / Did you think I wouldn’t hear all the things you said about me?” the lyrics read. “It was so nice being friends again / There I was giving you a second chance / But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand / And therein lies the issue / Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an axe to a mended fence / But I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately / If only you weren’t so shady.”

Taylor has also confirmed that her song “Innocent” is about the “Jesus Walks” singer, which came out soon after their VMAs debacle. She said about the track, “It was at an awards show, and there had been this falling-out between me and this guy. But, for me, it was important to write a song to him.”

The song is all about forgiveness and some of the lyrics read, “Every one of us has messed up too / Minds change like the weather / I hope you remember / Today is never too late to be brand new.”