“Lover” no more! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after more than six years together, multiple sources confirmed in April 2023. Throughout their long-term relationship, the songstress wrote multiple songs about her now ex-boyfriend. Keep reading for a breakdown on every one.

The ex-couple first met at the 2016 Met Gala, sparking dating rumors later that year until confirming their relationship status in 2017. The pair were notoriously private about their relationship before its confirmed end in 2023.

“Some in Taylor’s inner circle aren’t so surprised by the breakup,” a source exclusively told Life & Style following news of their split. “They feel bad, but Taylor would never want anyone to feel sorry for [her], especially her fans.”

“This is life. People break up all the time. She will survive,” the insider continued. “She doesn’t hate Joe. For now, though, it just hurts a lot.”

In a 2019 interview with the Guardian, Taylor explained why she didn’t like to speak about her relationship publicly.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion. If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world,” she explained. “That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

On top of being Taylor’s muse for multiple tracks, Joe also helped write several songs for Taylor’s albums such as Folklore, Evermore and Midnights, which he is credited under a pseudonym: ‘William Bowery.’

Joe spoke to GQ Hype about how writing with Taylor first came about. “It was really the most accidental thing to happen in lockdown. It wasn’t like, ‘It’s three o’clock, it’s time to write a song!’” he explained. “It was just messing around on a piano and singing badly and being overheard and then thinking, you know, what if we tried to get to the end of it together?”

He added, “It was fun to do together, and I was proud of it. It was nice getting such a positive reception.”

Additionally, it was revealed in October 2022 that Joe helped out with one track on Taylor’s album Midnights! He’s credited with helping out with the song “Sweet Nothing.”

Scroll through the gallery below for all of the songs that fans are convinced are about Joe, Taylor ‘s ex.

