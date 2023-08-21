A supportive BFF! Eagle-eyed fans spotted Taylor Swift in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, to celebrate the wedding of her best friend and frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

Was Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff’s Wedding?

Yes! The Taylor frenzy began on Friday, August 18, when fans spotted the singer at a restaurant in LBI and posted videos on TikTok. In the hours that followed, Swifties flocked to the New Jersey Shore to get a glimpse of Taylor, who was attending various events to celebrate Jack and Margaret Qualley’s wedding weekend.

The following day, on Friday, August 19, Taylor was photographed leaving the wedding ceremony with a glass in hand.

What Did Taylor Swift Wear at Jack Antonoff’s Wedding?

Photos showed Taylor in a blue corset dress. It was later revealed that the outfit had been designed by the brand Erdem.

Are Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff Friends?

The pair first met in 2012, and immediately started collaborating on music together.

“She’s the first person who recognized me as a producer,” Jack revealed of the song “Out of the Woods” during an August 2023 appearance on the TIME “Person of the Week” podcast. “A lot of people are afraid to sign off on something that isn’t done by a proven person. I had written lots of songs and produced them, but they would always sort of go somewhere else. So the label or whoever could say, oh, we had this person produce it. And, you know, I put my heart and soul into that song and she said, ‘I love it.’”

That isn’t the first time Jack praised Taylor for helping kick off his music producing career.

“I’d been trying to produce for a while, but there was always some industry herb going, ‘That’s cute, but that’s not your lane,'” he recalled during an interview with The New Yorker from May 2022. “Taylor was the first person with the stature to go, ‘I like the way this sounds, I’m putting it on my album’ — and then, suddenly, I was allowed to be a producer.”

They’ve since created some iconic songs together, including “Getaway Car,” “Anti-Hero,” “Betty” and more.

