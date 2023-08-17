These actors are still in style! Taylor Swift had cast some pretty well-known names as her music video boyfriends over the years. From “Teardrops on My Guitar” to “I Bet You Think About Me,” fans will definitely recognize the songstress’ leading men.

In fact, years after the “Teardrops on My Guitar” music video dropped in 2006, Taylor reunited with Tyler Hilton, who played Drew in the visual. The One Tree Hill alum attended her Reputation Stadium Tour in October 2018, and shared some sweet photos on social media.

“You killed it bud, great seeing you and the fam, come a long way since ‘Teardrops’ vid we did!!!” Tyler captioned the since-deleted post. “And loved meeting a bunch of you Swifty fans in the crowd.”

That same month, Tyler actually gushed over meeting Taylor on the music video’s set and knowing she was going to become a major star.

“I remember thinking, ‘This girl is so talented. I don’t care if she’s 15 or 40, I’m just a fan,'” he told Entertainment Tonight in October 2018. “She’s really authentic and that whole thing you see with her is what you get — like I remember her playing me songs in her bedroom that ended up on her Fearless record and she really was just a little girl in her bedroom with all these fantasies and a journal full of songs. It was so endearing.”

Now that Taylor’s a household name, she still has the ability to recruit major stars for her music videos. That’s where Miles Teller comes in! The Top Gun: Maverick actor appeared in the “I Bet You Think About Me” video, which was released in November 2021.

“When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for [my wife] Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ for the first time,” Miles recalled to E! News in July 2022 about being on set. “Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,’ the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out.”

The actor added, “In my house, it’s a lot of Taylor.”

