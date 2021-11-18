A surprise friendship! Miles Teller was cast in Taylor Swift‘s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video alongside his real-life wife, Keleigh Teller. But where did their friendship stem from?

Following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021, Taylor released her “All Too Well” short film. Days later, she surprised fans with a second music video for “The Vault” song “I Bet You Think About Me.” Within the first few seconds of the visual, it was revealed that the songstress would be starring alongside Miles in the six-minute-long video.

After the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video premiere, Taylor took to Instagram and gushed over her costars and director Blake Lively.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” she shared on social media when announcing the video. Once it was released, Taylor added, “The reddest video EVER is out now. Directed by @blakelively who SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake.”

Prior to the “I Bet You Think About Me” video’s release, Taylor gushed over the song — which features backing vocals by Chris Stapleton — while appearing on the Country 102.5 radio station.

“We wanted this song to be like a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song because there are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red — some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad — we wanted this to be the moment where you’re like, ‘I don’t care about anything,’” she shared. “We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it, and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song. I think that that’s what it ended up being.”

While fans loved the song, and its apparent connection to “All Too Well,” some people were quick to share rumors about Miles’ COVID-19 vaccination status on social media. Upon hearing this, the That Awkward Moment star set the record straight.

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” Miles wrote via Twitter in November 2021. “The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

Scroll through our gallery to see how Miles ended up collaborating with his wife and Taylor for her music video.

