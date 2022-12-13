Taylor Swift is one very proud Sagittarius, and she’ll tell anyone who will listen. “I’m a Sagittarius, which means, you know, I’m blindly optimistic, I love to travel, I’m always up for adventure but also always want something new,” she told The Vibe in January 2013. “Sagittarians are really independent, and we like our space. We’re drawn to love but battle for that need for independence.”

Throughout her musical career, Taylor has produced music that differs in vibe, feel and flavor — and we think they could even be categorized by zodiac sign. Whether it’s an edgy pop album like Reputation, or a whimsical and free-spirited project like Folklore, we made a certified list of all of Taylor’s albums and assigned an astrology sign to each one. You’re welcome.

With Taylor, it’s easy to see many Sagittarian influences in her music, as the astrology sign is known to be independent, adventurous and overall charming and lovable. The Midnights songstress admitted that since she was young, independence has always been something she “needs” but that she loves the idea of romance and falling in love. “It’s an interesting part of my personality: Part of me just wants to be alone,” she told The Vibe

While Sagittariuses love their independence, they also have a unique approach on when they feel like they’ve been threatened. Taylor herself explained it best when discussing her feud with Katy Perry through astrology terms!

“We [Taylor and Katy] were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other,” Taylor told Rolling Stone in September 2019.

“She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception. And oftentimes I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me. Do you know what I mean? And so I can understand how people in my life would have been like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know that was how you felt.’ Because it takes me a second.”

While the Grammy-winning songstress is a proud Sag, her albums have a very different feel and vibe from one another. Scroll through the gallery below to find out which T-Swift album you are according to your zodiac sign.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.