Is Taylor Swift getting Olivia Rodrigo back with her new song? With the release of The Tortured Poets Department, listeners of Taylor’s new album are comparing the track “imgonnagetyouback” to Olivia’s similarly-phrased single “get you back!” — not only that, all of this comes after the two pop stars’ royalty conflict regarding “Cruel Summer” and “Deja Vu.” Keep reading for everything we know.

It didn’t take long for fans to compare Taylor’s song “imgonnagetyouback” to Olivia’s hit 2023 song — especially since the titles are almost identical.

In the chorus, Taylor sings: “Whether I’m gonna be your wife or / Gonna smash up your bike, I haven’t decided yet / But I’m gonna get you back / Whether I’m gonna curse you out or / Take you back to my house, I haven’t decidеd yet / But I’m gonna get you back.”

The track uses the same wordplay that Olivia has in “get him back!” — as for every bad thing the GUTS singer does (“key his car”), she’ll also do the opposite (“make him lunch”).

The two stars aren’t the first singer to come up with this double-meaning, as Fiona Apple‘s 2005 song “Get Him Back” also uses the wordplay. However, some listeners couldn’t help but recall the drama of Olivia having to share royalties with Taylor back in 2021.

One commenter asked, “Wait so Taylor made Olivia Rodrigo give her song writing credit on Deja Vu because it kinda sounded like Cruel Summer. Is Olivia gonna get a credit because imgonnagetyouback has the same conceit as Get Him Back?”

ICYMI, the former Disney star had to retroactively credit the “Cruel Summer” singer on “Deja Vu,” in 2021, giving her 50% of the song’s royalties.

Previously a self-proclaimed “diehard Swiftie,” Olivia hasn’t publicly interacted with Taylor since the conflict, but claimed she didn’t deal much with the legal issue.

“It’s not something that I was super involved in,” she told Rolling Stone in September 2023. “It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask.”

When asked if she would ever demand to be credited on another artist’s song if fans noticed similarities between their song and one of hers, Olivia said: “I don’t think I would ever personally do that. But who’s to say where I’ll be in 20, 30 years.”

“im gonna get you back” isn’t the only track from TTPD that has fans connecting Taylor and Olivia, either.

The last song of the first album, “Clara Bow” has specifically come under scrutiny as fans believe the Midnights singer is referring to the SOUR songstress.

Taylor sings in the last verse, “You look like Taylor Swift. In this light, we’re loving it. You’ve got edge, she never did. The future’s bright, dazzling.”

