Taylor Swift‘s long-awaited The Tortured Poets Department album(s) is finally here, and the celebrity reactions are rolling in! From Rachel Zegler to Keleigh Sperry and more — see all the celebs who’ve reacted to the double album here.

In case you somehow missed it, the Eras Tour singer dropped her 11th studio album on Friday, April 19. And then, in true Taylor fashion, announced the news of her second album two hours.

“It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

During an interview with iHeartRadio, Taylor went through each track from The Tortured Poets Department, where she explained how her first song “Fortnight” is a song that perfectly encapsulates the message of the double project.

“’Fortnight’ is a song that I think really exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album,” she said in a clip caught by fans on social media. “One of which being fatalism, longing, pining away lost dreams, you know I think that it’s a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. ‘I love you it’s ruining my life,’ like these are very hyperbolic dramatic things to say — but it’s that kind of album.

She continued, “It’s about a dramatic artistic tragic take on love and loss. ‘Fortnight’ is, I’ve always imagined, that it always took place in like American town where the American dream you thought would happen, didn’t. You ended up not with the person that you loved and now you just have to live with that every day, wondering what would have been, maybe seeking that out. And that’s a pretty tragic concept really so I was just writing from that perspective.”

Since the double albums’ release, several celebrity fans have shared their reactions of Taylor’s new album on social media — keep reading to see them all!

